The most desired pair of the fall season — blue Adidas sneakers

The most desired pair of the fall season — blue Adidas sneakers

Publication time 28 August 2025 17:25
Favorite fall footwear for fashionistas — blue Adidas sneakers are trending
Blue Adidas Gazelle sneakers. Photo from Instagram

This fall, blue adidas sneakers have become a true fashion statement. They appeared on the streets of Copenhagen and Milan during Fashion Weeks and instantly won over fashion lovers.

According to Vogue.

Which sneakers will be at the peak of popularity this fall

The secret of their popularity is simple: the brand’s classic style combined with the striking Cobalt Blue shade that’s impossible to miss. From the legendary Gazelle to the futuristic Japan VH, these models work equally well with everyday outfits as they do with bolder looks.

Аdidas Gazelle

A cropped white top, denim Bermuda shorts, and a motorcycle jacket with blue accents — the perfect formula to highlight the character of the adidas Gazelle. The shoes are not just an accessory but the key accent of the entire look.

Sneakers that can become the key accent of your look
Adidas Gazelle. Photo: Vogue

 Soccercore style

Adidas football sneakers have found a new life. They are now worn with black wool coats, lace maxi dresses, and even a white shirt with a tie. This mix creates a slightly daring yet very modern style.

Blue sneakers can complement even the most vibrant outfit.
Adidas soccer sneakers. Photo: Vogue

 The Japan VH boxing-inspired sneakers

Inspired by the world of boxing, these high-top models look especially striking in cobalt blue. They pair perfectly with a structured coffee-colored coat and a matching bag. It’s an unexpected yet very stylish choice for urban outfits. And if you add a draped skirt or a nylon jacket, you’ll get a truly avant-garde set.

Sneakers, a stylish solution for urban looks
Boxing-inspired Japan VH. Photo: Vogue

Blue adidas sneakers are the kind of footwear that needs no extra words. Just add them to your wardrobe, and any look will instantly come to life.

The 2000s skater sneakers making a big comeback

Fall's coolest sneakers are here to upgrade your look

Unusual sole sneakers — Fall 2025’s fashion obsession

