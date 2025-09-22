How to wear a retro skirt — stylish and practical this season

Skater skirt. Photo: freepik.com

This season, the skater skirt makes a triumphant return and definitely deserves a place in your wardrobe. It pairs easily with boots, knitted sweaters, or even leather jackets, instantly creating a stylish, contemporary look.

2025 fashion is marked not only by classic neutral-colored coats but also by bold cuts that evoke the simple, fun times of the past. Here, the skater skirt becomes the "hero" of the season: lightweight, fluid, and adding a playful touch to any outfit.

The trending skirt everyone is talking about

The skater skirt first appeared in the 1980s, inspired by figure skating costumes. Its silhouette — a fitted top with a flared hem — creates a sense of lightness and freedom of movement. After regaining popularity in the 2010s, it has taken on new, more refined forms, giving it an even more elegant look today.

This skirt goes with practically everything. It can be styled with a blazer or a silk shirt, paired with strappy sandals, heeled ankle boots, as well as sneakers or combat boots for a casual look. In autumn, it works perfectly in layered outfits: with a sweater, an oversized coat, or a minimalist top.

When it comes to footwear, everything depends on the season and your mood. For autumn and winter, ankle boots or over-the-knee boots with tights or leggings are perfect. Boots with a lower shaft add sophistication to the look, while sneakers or trainers make it more casual. For evening outings, heels are the best choice — they will instantly make your outfit elegant.

The skater skirt is versatile, stylish, and incredibly feminine. It easily adapts to your mood and any style, making it a definite must-have for every fashion lover in 2025.

