Perfume scents that can ruin your first impression on a date

For a woman, a good perfume is the perfect finishing touch. It can boost your confidence, accentuate your style, and create an air of mystery around you. However, if you make the wrong choice, not even the best outfit, makeup, or smile can save your impression.

Perfume scents that can ruin your first impression

Psychologists emphasize that men are most repulsed by heavy, stuffy, and cloying scents. These include intense floral scents, such as sweet rose, clove, and orange blossom, as well as spicy scents reminiscent of a shelf of oriental spices. While they may be appealing in a bottle, in real life, they often "cut off the oxygen". Even a pleasant aroma can work against you if it's too strong.

For example, you go to a cozy café on a date, lean in to whisper something, and instead of picking up on your mood, your date is overwhelmed by an overpowering scent, which makes him dizzy. This "effect" is difficult to fix, except by taking a shower.

Another pitfall is fashionable unisex perfumes. While they are stylish, a man may subconsciously feel that a woman smells "masculine". Even if it's just an idea, he may picture another man. If you don't like sweet, feminine fragrances, choose deep, woody, or delicate, oriental notes with a touch of spice instead.

Musk is another controversial ingredient. In its natural form, it is attractive when felt on clean skin. However, synthetic musk in perfumes often smells unpleasant and can cause discomfort. Don't forget about associations. The scent of vanilla, patchouli, or bergamot may evoke fond memories of Grandma's kitchen for some and unpleasant childhood memories for others.

Everything is subjective. However, there are safer options: berries, fruits, and forest scents. These scents often remind us of vacations, nature walks, and happy summer moments.

