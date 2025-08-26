2025/2026 bag trends to avoid: styles you should retire now

Woman with a compact bag. Photo: Freepik

A bag can be the main accent of an outfit, but it can just as easily ruin it if the model has long since lost its relevance. Fashion moves fast, and while some vintage designs make a comeback as trendy retro pieces, it’s better to part with clearly outdated bag models without regret.

Novyny.LIVE highlights the bag styles that already look out of date.

Anti-trend bags 2025/2026

Transparent PVC bags

Once considered a bold and modern accessory, transparent bags today look strange and far from practical. It's hardly a good idea to let everyone see the contents of your bag, especially when the price is often no lower than that of classic leather styles.

Transparent bags. Photo: coolbe.com

Micro bags

Jacquemus once made them iconic, but today these tiny accessories look more like toys. They appear especially odd in autumn when paired with coats and heavy footwear—the proportions just don’t work.

Jacquemus. Photo: theoriginals.com

Bags with chunky chains

Golden metal chain handles, which everyone copied from Bottega Veneta just a few years ago have, by 2025, firmly become a symbol of "yesterday’s" fashion. Today, such embellishments look overly heavy and out of place.

Bag with a chunky chain. Photo: answear

What to focus on

Instead of these anti-trends, fashionable girls choose:

woven leather bags — they have a luxurious, textured look;

half-moon models — stylish, laconic, and comfortable;

large suede shoppers — a practical option that can hold everything you need, from a laptop to a makeup bag.

These models are the most common in street fashion this year.

