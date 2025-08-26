Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Forever out — bags that are totally out of style

en
Publication time 26 August 2025 10:56
2025/2026 bag trends to avoid: styles you should retire now
Woman with a compact bag. Photo: Freepik

A bag can be the main accent of an outfit, but it can just as easily ruin it if the model has long since lost its relevance. Fashion moves fast, and while some vintage designs make a comeback as trendy retro pieces, it’s better to part with clearly outdated bag models without regret.

Novyny.LIVE highlights the bag styles that already look out of date.

Anti-trend bags 2025/2026

Transparent PVC bags

Once considered a bold and modern accessory, transparent bags today look strange and far from practical. It's hardly a good idea to let everyone see the contents of your bag, especially when the price is often no lower than that of classic leather styles.

Transparent bags have long since left the trends behind
Transparent bags. Photo: coolbe.com

 Micro bags

Jacquemus once made them iconic, but today these tiny accessories look more like toys. They appear especially odd in autumn when paired with coats and heavy footwear—the proportions just don’t work.

Mini bags can now be safely put away
Jacquemus. Photo: theoriginals.com

Bags with chunky chains

Golden metal chain handles, which everyone copied from Bottega Veneta just a few years ago have, by 2025, firmly become a symbol of "yesterday’s" fashion. Today, such embellishments look overly heavy and out of place.

A bag that has already become an anti-trend
Bag with a chunky chain. Photo: answear

 What to focus on

Instead of these anti-trends, fashionable girls choose:

  • woven leather bags — they have a luxurious, textured look;
  • half-moon models — stylish, laconic, and comfortable;
  • large suede shoppers — a practical option that can hold everything you need, from a laptop to a makeup bag.

These models are the most common in street fashion this year.

fashion bags style anti-trends year 2025
Max Talov - Editor
Author
Max Talov
