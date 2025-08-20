Top bangs trends 2025/2026: best fringe styles for fashionable women

A girl with stylish bangs. Photo: Freepik

The quickest way to refresh your look without making drastic changes is by getting bangs. They not only highlight the eyes but also visually balance the shape of the face. Stylists have already identified the favorites that will remain at the peak of popularity even in 2026.

Trending bangs styles that will be popular in 2025/2026

Curtain bangs

Inspired by ’90s fashion, it burst into the trends at the beginning of 2025 and isn’t going anywhere. Light strands softly fall over the forehead and sides, creating a sense of ease and retro charm. This style suits almost everyone — from young fashionistas to mature women, regardless of hair thickness or texture.

Curtain bangs. Photo via Instagram

According to stylists, this is the perfect choice for anyone looking to conceal a high forehead or soften facial features. It looks especially good on wavy or slightly unruly hair.

Asymmetrical bangs

A timeless classic that always works. Side-swept asymmetrical bangs refine facial features and add elegance to any look. They are especially flattering for those with round cheeks, as they visually elongate the face. However, anyone can try them — it’s always a stylish upgrade.

Asymmetrical bangs. Photo via Instagram

​By the way, if you have a square face shape, asymmetrical bangs can help soften your lines. Plus, this type of bangs is easy to grow out if you decide to go back to long hair.

Long bangs

A versatile style that almost all celebrities have tried. It suits various face shapes, but looks especially impressive on women with high foreheads and prominent cheekbones. This type of bangs adds a touch of mystery and allows you to experiment: it can be worn straight, styled to the side or woven into the hairstyle.

Long bangs. Photo via Instagram

So if you're not sure whether you're ready for drastic changes, start with long bangs. They can easily be tucked behind the ears or pinned with a clip, and they don’t require a perfect daily styling.

