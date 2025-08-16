How to choose a trendy haircut that flatters your face shape

Hairdresser. Photo: Freepik

Before you make an appointment with a hairdresser, it is worth thinking not only about trends, but also about how a new hairstyle will affect the shape of your face. There are several options that can unintentionally emphasize the cheeks and visually "stretch" the proportions.

Haircuts that are not a good choice for everyone

Thick straight bangs

It can indeed look stylish, but there is a nuance: if the bangs are thick and fall to the level of the eyebrows, they shorten the forehead and make the face more "flattened" on top. And when the hair is also combed behind the ears, the effect becomes even stronger.

Thick straight bangs. Photo from Instagram

The best option is light, layered, or oblique bangs, which add movement and soften features.

Chin-length bob

The classic bob that ends right at the chin line literally "frames" this area, visually expanding it. For a round or square face, it may not be the best move.

Chin-length bob. Photo from Instagram

An alternative is an elongated bob with smooth cuts or thinning, which elongates the silhouette.

Licked styling

An ideally smooth ponytail or bun with a clear parting opens up the face 100%, but at the same time emphasizes its natural shape. If the cheekbones are pronounced, this style can visually add a little more volume.

Licked hair. Photo from Instagram



To avoid this, you can leave a few loose strands near your face or add volume at the top.

Curls near the cheeks

Bouncy waves that curl inward at the level of the cheeks often emphasize roundness and make the face look more "plump."

Curls near the cheeks. Photo from Instagram

It is better to form curls lower, from the collarbones and down, then the silhouette will look more elegant.

