Stylish “school” shoes — the new favorite of autumn outfits

No matter how many years have passed since school, we still occasionally return to that familiar atmosphere. Nostalgia works its magic: pleated skirts, white shirts with vests, and accessories that once seemed too ordinary—headbands, colorful tights, and classic leather satchels—make their way into wardrobes. But when it comes to today’s vision of preppy style, footwear takes center stage.

This fall, true hits are "school-style" shoes—an elegant alternative to ballet flats with every chance to stay in our wardrobes for a long time.

What "school-style" shoes look like

Most often, they are loafers or brogues—understated, versatile models that pair easily with any outfit. However, designers don’t stick to classic styles: Dior showcased patent shoes with embroidery, Prada surprised with an open-toe version, and Vivetta added a playful touch with a bow.

Colors also remain basic — black, chocolate, and dark blue — allowing shoes to pair easily with everything from business trousers to everyday jeans.

How to style "school shoes"

The most obvious choice is to pair them with "school-style" clothing, such as a pleated mini skirt, classic trousers with creases, or a white shirt — the timeless preppy look that always appears stylish.

For everyday outfits, opt for straight-leg jeans and a cozy oversized sweater — the shoes will add neatness and polish to the look. Another trendy option is to wear them with knee-high socks or leg warmers.

A contrasting color or print (plaid or striped) instantly creates a focal point and enlivens even the most subdued outfit.

