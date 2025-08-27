Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Horoscopes Automotive Video
UkraineWar economyNews of the dayHomePsychology 2025SportHealthcareHome and gardenReal estateFoodCelebrityArmyExclusiveShows and starsEconomyMoviesFashionAutomotiveWarPsychologyTravelHoroscopeEurovisionWar 2024Economy 2024PoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsRecipesFashionTravel
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion
Food
Healthcare
Home and garden
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies
News of the day
Psychology
Real estate
Recipes
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main Fashion Ballet flat alternatives — top shoe trends for fall 2025

Ballet flat alternatives — top shoe trends for fall 2025

en
Publication time 27 August 2025 13:49
2025 fall shoe trends you need to know
Autumn footwear. Photo: Freepik

Soft leather derby shoes with open lacing are the perfect alternative to ballet flats for those seeking both comfort and elegance. This footwear pairs well with classic preppy suits as well as light, romantic-style dresses. In summer, they can be worn with linen trousers, and in autumn with a long 1970s-style coat.

According to Vogue.

Advertisement

Which pair of shoes will be trendy this year

The history of this model has its own charm. Back in the day, the iconic French brand Repetto, together with musician Serge Gainsbourg, made the legendary Zizi shoes popular, created in honor of dancer Zizi Jeanmaire. These shoes became the prototype for modern derby shoes. Today, in 2025, this pair is making a comeback at the center of the fashion scene.

Derby is currently enjoying a new wave of popularity
Celine Fall 2025/2026 collection. Photo: Vogue

 Jacquemus sparked a new wave of interest by presenting derbies in collaboration with Repetto in its spring 2024 collection. The trend was then picked up by Lemaire, Celine, and Dior. This is a clear sign: classic footwear has officially returned. Their French restraint, combined with versatility, has made derby shoes a true favorite of the season.

Footwear that will find a place in both women's and men's wardrobes
Derby. Photo from Instagram

While ballet flats explore new shapes and borrow elements from loafers or even sneakers, derby shoes stay true to their DNA — slim, soft, and flexible, they elegantly highlight the foot and always look appropriate. They are the perfect choice for a busy city lifestyle or for anyone unwilling to sacrifice comfort for style.

It’s no surprise that stylists, designers, and influencers have already called them the most comfortable shoes of the season.

Read more:

Stay warm in style — key jacket trends for Fall-Winter 2025
The best Fall-Winter basics for a stylish 2025 wardrobe

Autumn 2025’s key color — must-have items in this shade

fashion trends shoes style year 2025
Max Talov - Editor
Author
Max Talov
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information