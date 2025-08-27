2025 fall shoe trends you need to know

Autumn footwear. Photo: Freepik

Soft leather derby shoes with open lacing are the perfect alternative to ballet flats for those seeking both comfort and elegance. This footwear pairs well with classic preppy suits as well as light, romantic-style dresses. In summer, they can be worn with linen trousers, and in autumn with a long 1970s-style coat.

Which pair of shoes will be trendy this year

The history of this model has its own charm. Back in the day, the iconic French brand Repetto, together with musician Serge Gainsbourg, made the legendary Zizi shoes popular, created in honor of dancer Zizi Jeanmaire. These shoes became the prototype for modern derby shoes. Today, in 2025, this pair is making a comeback at the center of the fashion scene.

Jacquemus sparked a new wave of interest by presenting derbies in collaboration with Repetto in its spring 2024 collection. The trend was then picked up by Lemaire, Celine, and Dior. This is a clear sign: classic footwear has officially returned. Their French restraint, combined with versatility, has made derby shoes a true favorite of the season.

While ballet flats explore new shapes and borrow elements from loafers or even sneakers, derby shoes stay true to their DNA — slim, soft, and flexible, they elegantly highlight the foot and always look appropriate. They are the perfect choice for a busy city lifestyle or for anyone unwilling to sacrifice comfort for style.

It’s no surprise that stylists, designers, and influencers have already called them the most comfortable shoes of the season.

