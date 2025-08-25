Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Publication time 25 August 2025 14:20
Top fashion colors for fall 2025 — how to style them
Stylish girl. Photo: Freepik

Purple has become a real sensation at this year's fall-winter shows. It was impossible not to notice it in clothing — it dominated the catwalks from Paris to Milan, appearing in the collections of Chloe, Saint Laurent, Valentino, Acne Studios, Hermes, and other fashion houses. This is no coincidence, but a clear signal: designers have decided to focus on a color that combines drama and tenderness, luxury and simplicity.

Novyny.LIVE will tell you more about it.

Purple has traditionally been regarded as a "royal" color. In the past, it was worn by monarchs and aristocrats because the dye was rare and expensive. Now it is making a comeback in a completely different capacity — as an accessible and versatile trend that can be integrated into everyday looks without fear of looking too pretentious.

Purple will look expensive in autumn
Purple suit. Photo from Instagram

This fall, purple is showcased in its widest range of shades. Soft lavender creates light, romantic looks — perfect for daytime outfits or cozy strolls. Rich plum and deep eggplant tones add drama, making them ideal for evening events. Meanwhile, vibrant variations like ultraviolet instantly become the focal point of any outfit.

Combinations worth trying 

Purple surprises with its versatility, pairing well with many shades.

  1. With mustard, it creates a bold and bright contrast that looks ultra-fashionable.
  2. With brown, it creates a warm, restrained, and very autumnal duo.
  3. With green, it gives a feeling of freshness, making the look more balanced.
  4. With black or gray, it adds the right accent to basic outfits without detracting from their classic style.

Fabrics that change the perception of color 

Purple is a color where the fabric truly "reveals" its character. On chiffon or organza, it appears light and romantic; on velvet or jacquard, it looks luxurious and even slightly formal. On leather or denim, it gains a modern edge and boldness. That’s why designers experiment so actively — the same shade can look completely different depending on the fabric.

Purple in clothing is represented in various shades
Purple sweater. Photo from Instagram

Wardrobe essentials to add 

If you want to stay on-trend this season, consider:

  • coats and jackets in deep purple shades — a stylish alternative to the usual black or gray outerwear.
  • sweaters and cardigans — perfect for building versatile base outfits.
  • accessories (bags, belts, scarves, berets) — even a small purple accent can refresh your look.
  • footwear — especially boots or ankle boots, which make a statement even with the simplest outfit.
Color in clothing that is gaining popularity
Nice sweater. Photo from Instagram

 So, purple this autumn isn’t just a random "bright accent" — it’s a complete style that can form the foundation of your wardrobe. It’s versatile, multifaceted, and conveys a sense of strength and confidence. That’s why this color is perfect for women who aren’t afraid to stand out while still valuing elegance.

Max Talov - Editor
Author
Max Talov
