What are the bets on the first semi-final of Eurovision 2025?

The Swedish band KAJ. Photo: Eurovision.tv

Tomorrow, May 13, the first semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2025 will take place in the Swiss city of Basel. Bookmakers have predicted who will make it into the top ten. Ukraine is among the leaders.

This was reported by Novyny.LIVE with reference to the Eurovision website.

Ten countries of the first semi-final that bookmakers consider worthy of the final

According to bookmakers, Sweden, Estonia, the Netherlands, Ukraine, and Albania have the best chances to win.

Sweden (KAJ with the song "Bara bada bastu") — 95% chance to take 1st place; Estonia (Tommy Cash with the song "Espresso Macchiato") — 94%; Netherlands (Claude with the song C'est La Vie) — 94%; Ukraine (Ziberblat with the song "Bird of Prey") — 94%; Albania (Skodra Electronike with Zjerm) — 92%; Cyprus (Theo Evan with Shh) — 85%; Norway (Kyle Alessandro with Lighter) — 84%; Poland (Justyna Steczkowska with Gaja) — 83%; Belgium (Red Sebastian with Strobe Lights) — 71%; San Marino (Gabri Ponte with Tutta L'Italia) — 54%.

Odds Eurovision Song Contest 2025. Photo: Eurovision website

Previously, we reported that Czechia will be represented by Adonxs with the song Kiss Kiss Goodbye, and Israel by Yuval Raphael with New Day Will Rise, a track about healing and hope.

