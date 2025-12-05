A new era begins — Netflix buys Warner Bros. for $82 Billion

Netflix logo on the scree. Photo: Getty Images

Netflix has officially announced a landmark acquisition of Warner Bros., a multi‑billion‑dollar deal poised to reshape the entertainment industry. The move combines one of the world's leading streaming platforms with a century‑old studio known for its iconic franchises.

This was reported by Screenrant on December 5.

Advertisement

Netflix acquires Warner Bros. & HBO Library

The transaction is valued at $27.75 per Warner Bros. Discovery share, with a total equity value of $72 billion and an enterprise value of approximately $82.7 billion. Netflix stated that the merger will unite its global streaming reach and innovation with Warner Bros.’ legacy of storytelling, creating what the company calls "an extraordinary entertainment offering" for audiences worldwide.

"Beloved franchises, shows and movies such as The Big Bang Theory, The Sopranos, Game of Thrones, The Wizard of Oz, and the DC Universe will join Netflix's extensive portfolio including Wednesday, Money Heist, Bridgerton, Adolescence and Extraction, creating an extraordinary entertainment offering for audiences worldwide," the statement reads.

The acquisition also gives Netflix control of HBO's acclaimed lineup, including The White Lotus and Friends.

Netflix co‑CEO Ted Sarandos emphasized the cultural impact of the merger, saying: "By combining Warner Bros.' incredible library of shows and movies — from timeless classics like Casablanca and Citizen Kane to modern favorites like Harry Potter and Friends — with our culture‑defining titles like Stranger Things and Squid Game, we'll be able to entertain the world even better and help define the next century of storytelling."

Read more: