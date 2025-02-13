Costly gifts for February 14 — Gifts your significant other might find inappropriate

A gift in hands. Photo: Pexels

The wrong Valentine's Day gift can ruin the romantic mood. Many people believe that you have to focus on the cost to make sure the recipient likes the gift. But often, expensive gifts don't fit the spirit of the holiday because they don't reflect your feelings and attitude toward your loved one.

Valentine's Day gifts that fail

Traditionally, men give women flowers and pair their congratulations with something romantic — like a dinner at a restaurant, jewelry, or perfume. Meanwhile, women tend to choose gifts that align with their partner’s hobbies and interests.

However, a great gift isn’t about the price tag — it’s about thoughtfulness and meaning. The right present should reflect your feelings and attention to your partner, not just the depth of your wallet. A poorly chosen gift, on the other hand, can dampen the celebration and even strain a relationship. To avoid any missteps, steer clear of the items on this list.

Sports Equipment and weight loss products

Gym memberships, dietary supplements, and sports equipment might seem like thoughtful gifts, but they often send the wrong message. Instead of being seen as supportive, they can come across as a hint that your partner needs to change their appearance. Such gifts risk making your significant other feel self-conscious rather than appreciated, ultimately killing the romantic mood and turning a well-intentioned gesture into a major misstep.

Household appliances

Vacuum cleaners, kitchen appliances, coffee makers, and microwaves are a no-go for Valentine's Day. Even if you live together, gifting household items can unintentionally suggest that your partner should focus more on chores — not exactly a romantic message. Appliances are best saved for another occasion and should only be bought after discussing them with your significant other. Nothing kills the Valentine's Day magic faster than receiving a blender instead of a bouquet.

Annual subscriptions

On the one hand, this can be a great presentation. But there is a high risk that a person will not want to do something continuously for a year. A hobby can easily turn into a burdensome obligation because you have to "work off" the subscription until it expires. You can also fail at the hobby, and then the gift becomes meaningless.

Branded clothing and footwear

Shopping for someone else’s wardrobe can be tricky, especially if you’re not familiar with their style. There’s a real risk of choosing the wrong size, style, or piece that doesn’t align with their preferences. Branded items can be pricey, and dealing with returns or exchanges can be a hassle — and there's no guarantee that it will lead to a happy outcome.

