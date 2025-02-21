Drones are the future of war — Ukraine is pioneering according to former CIA head Gen. Petraeus

US General David Petraeus. Photo: Novyny.LIVE/Ihor Kuznietsov

The United States should continue to support Kyiv, including in military innovation. The future of warfare is drones, and they are now the mainstay on the battlefield in Ukraine.

This was stated by US General and former CIA Head, David Petraeus, during the Kyiv Security Forum event on Friday, February 21.

The American general declared his support for Ukraine

David Petraeus noted that Ukraine produces almost everything itself. He said that last year our country produced more 155-mm howitzers than its partners provided. In addition, Ukrainians produce 1.5 million drones per year. Therefore, according to the general, Ukraine should continue to be supported in its "impressive innovations".

"Note that Ukraine has a procurement system, that is providing tomorrow's technology for today's war. In many respects, in most other countries, the length of time that it takes for the materials, requirements process, manufacture and procurement, we end up with yesterday's technology for tomorrow's war," Petraeus said.

He added that the future of warfare is now in Ukraine, and it is about unmanned systems. Over time, they will become autonomous, thanks to artificial intelligence.

"I strongly believe in the need to continue to provide assistance to Ukraine. Ukraine is pioneering the development of systems that increasingly will be the future of war," the general said.

Today, US Special Envoy for Ukraine and Russia, Keith Kellogg, has commented on his first meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Also, Trump is threatening to withdraw its troops from Europe.