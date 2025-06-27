Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
The harsh truth about how widows are treated in India

Ua en ru
Publication time 27 June 2025 18:02
Why widows are burned in India — cruel customs
A woman in India. Photo: pexels.com
In many Eastern countries, society treats women with contempt. Traditionally, a woman's fate in India lies in the hands of her husband.

Ukr.Media reports on it.

Strange customs for tourists in India

It is noted that women in India are financially dependent on their husbands and, after his death, lose the "anchor" that enables them to feed themselves and their children.

Often, widows in this country begin to live with their husband's family after his death. Her beloved’s mother-in-law and relatives do not support her, but instead mock and humiliate her.

They treat the woman so cruelly because they suspect that she may have been the cause of her husband's death. In addition, it is economically disadvantageous for the family to keep another person, so they deliberately do everything they can to make the woman run away and stop burdening them.

The harsh truth about how widows are treated in India — photo 1
A woman in India. Photo: pexels.com

In addition, India still practises the cruel ritual of sati, in which a dead man is burned on a pyre with his living widow. If the woman was left alive, she had to shave her head, remove her jewelry, and renounce any relationship with men. She was also forbidden to communicate with her own and her husband's family.

Most often, such widows lived out the rest of their lives in temples.

As a reminder, we talked about popular resorts that are not worth your attention.

Julia Bray - editor
Author
Julia Bray
