Vertu phones — why they cost such staggering amounts

Vertu emerged as a premium division of Nokia and, from the very beginning, targeted wealthy clients rather than the mass market. Phones from this brand can cost tens or hundreds of thousands of dollars, with some models exceeding half a million.

What Vertu phones have that others don’t

The British company Vertu was created specifically for producing luxury mobile phones. The first button model was introduced in 2002, and the first Android smartphone appeared in 2013. Over the years, the brand has released several iconic "high-end" devices: among the most expensive are the Boucheron Cobra at EUR 217,000 and the Signature Diamond at EUR 62,000.

Vertu Signature Diamond phone. Photo: Vertu

These phones differ from ordinary smartphones not only in image but also in production approach. Their bodies are made from titanium alloys similar to those used in aviation, and their screens use sapphire crystal — much stronger and more expensive than standard glass. Limited collections are often decorated with leather, precious metals, and hand-crafted details, all of which heavily influence the final price.

A key feature of Vertu is hand assembly. Each device is assembled by a single craftsman responsible for that specific unit, not by a conveyor. The company never aimed for large sales volumes: throughout the brand’s existence, owners estimate around 400,000 phones were sold in total. This maintains a sense of exclusivity — as if the device truly belongs to a limited circle of people.

However, the high price is justified not only by materials and rarity. Vertu adds a set of services and functions designed specifically for wealthy clients.

One of the most famous options is the personal concierge. A phone owner can request ticket bookings, hotel reservations, access to private events, or help with personal and business tasks at any time. The first year is free; afterward, the subscription costs around USD 3,000 per year.

Another major selling point is security. The brand emphasizes enhanced data protection: multi-layer encryption, a dedicated security chip, remote device locking in case of hacking attempts, and backup storage on servers in the UK. While this does not provide absolute protection from eavesdropping, the level of confidentiality is higher than in most mass-market smartphones.

A third component of Vertu’s luxury identity is personalization. Vertu allows clients not only to choose external materials but also to customize their "internal" user experience: from online concierge preferences to a personal news feed and curated events of interest. The idea is that the phone should fully reflect the owner's lifestyle.

The most expensive phone in the world in 2025 is considered to be the Vertu Signature Cobra Limited Edition, created together with French jewelry house Boucheron. Its body is made of 18-karat gold, and 439 rubies are arranged in the shape of a cobra; the "snake’s" eyes are two emeralds. The design also includes two diamonds weighing 1.02 and 2.02 carats. Only eight units exist, each costing USD 504,308.

Vertu Signature Cobra Limited Edition phone. Photo: Vertu

Vertu sells not so much a phone as a combination of rare materials, craftsmanship, 24/7 service, and status. For its audience, it is not an everyday gadget but a symbol of lifestyle — and an investment in personal comfort.

