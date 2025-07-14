Why classic phones had coiled wires — explained

The receiver of an old telephone with a coiled wire. Photo: Unsplash

The coiled wire connecting the handset to a landline phone was not designed for style. Its flexible shape allowed freedom of movement while protecting the cable from damage, making it a symbol of the "wired" era of communication.

It was reported by SlashGear.

Why did landline phones receive "flexible" wire?

Today, when the first thing that comes to mind when you hear the word "phone" is a smartphone, wired devices with twisted wires seem like a relic of the past. However, they were the main way to stay in touch for a long time, and the spiral cable was not just a design whim. Its elasticity allowed the receiver to be pulled out to a considerable distance and immediately "return" to its original position without getting tangled or taking up extra space. It allowed the user to freely turn around in their chair or reach for a notebook without clicking the hook switch.

In addition to convenience, the "spiral" solved the problem of chaos: a long straight cable would quickly become tangled in knots, while the winding one automatically compressed, keeping the workplace tidy. That is why such wires can still be seen in call centers or on administrator desks, where the phone is picked up dozens of times a day.

The flexible design also protected the internal wiring. When the receiver was lifted or replaced, the tension was evenly distributed along the entire length of the cord, reducing the risk of breaks and kinks. The cable did not drag on the floor and was less likely to get caught on objects, so it lasted longer, and the connection quality remained stable. It was simple physics, not nostalgia, that made the coiled cord an indispensable attribute of classic landline phones.

As a reminder, it is dangerous to use a wired phone indoors during a thunderstorm — lightning can strike the phone line and transmit electricity to the device. Mobile phones are safer in such situations, but it is better to refrain from talking on the phone outdoors.

We also wrote that even ordinary habits of using a smartphone can have undesirable consequences. Leaving the device in unsuitable places can damage not only the device itself, but sometimes also the user's health.