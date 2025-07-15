Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Publication time 15 July 2025 02:33
No more Apple stickers in iPhones: what’s the reason?
A sticker with the Apple logo. Photo: Unsplash

For decades, Apple has included its signature bitten apple stickers in boxes of new devices, turning this gesture into an iconic brand element. Last year, however, the company began gradually removing the stickers, explaining that it was switching to environmentally friendly, completely plastic-free packaging.

SlashGear wrote about it.



Why has Apple abandoned branded stickers?

The idea of adding stickers to products originated in 1977 with the release of the Apple II. Fans willingly stuck the logo on various surfaces, thereby enhancing brand advertising. Over the years, black, transparent, and colored versions were added. However, when buying a device today, most users no longer find a single sticker.

Although Apple did not officially issue a press release announcing the end of the sticker tradition, internal documents for Apple Store employees explained that the phase-out would start with the iPad and iPad Pro in 2024. This change was part of a global initiative to reduce plastic packaging. However, some models from that year still contained stickers, and stores received separate batches to distribute upon customer request — but only at official Apple outlets, not at partner stores.

The iPhone lasted the longest; most 2024 models still had stickers. However, before the September launch of the iPhone 16, Apple warned staff that the new line would be the first without a logo sticker in the box — a symbolic end to an era.

For decades, stickers helped fans show their love for the brand. However, nowadays, environmental priorities are more important to Apple than nostalgia. If you really want to decorate your laptop or suitcase with the iconic Apple logo, you can still request a sticker at an official Apple Store — but it definitely won't be included with the new iPhone.

Lana Matias - Editor
Author
Lana Matias
