Publication time 10 July 2025 19:39
Tired of Safari and Chrome? Try these iPhone browsers
Google search engine on an iPhone screen. Photo: Unsplash

If Safari isn't to your liking, you've probably switched to Google Chrome — it's tightly integrated with Google services and familiar from your work computer. This convenience may cost you useful features and better privacy protection offered by other browsers for iPhone.

SlashGear writes about three browsers for iPhone that are worth trying instead of Google Chrome.

Firefox Focus

Mozilla developers took Firefox's reputation for security and turned it into the simplest and most private mobile browser possible.

Firefox Focus automatically blocks trackers, loads pages quickly, and lets you erase your history, cookies, cache, and open tabs with a single tap. Starting with a blank page every time, you won't see any advertising banners, saved sessions, or passwords. The only concession to minimalism is the absence of tabs and bookmarks, but for users who value privacy, it is more of an advantage.

DuckDuckGo

Starting with iOS 14, you can change your default browser, so DuckDuckGo has become a real competitor to Safari.

The app blocks trackers, forces HTTPS, and shows a "privacy score" for each website. The built-in Global Privacy Control feature automatically informs websites that you do not consent to the sale or transfer of your personal data. The Duck Player lets you watch YouTube without ads or tracking, and password and bookmark synchronisation works without an account.

Brave

For those who are not ready to completely abandon the Chrome interface, Brave is a good choice — the Chromium-based browser with an extended set of features.

It blocks ads and trackers by default, and the paid Brave Firewall + VPN encrypts traffic on up to ten devices. The built-in Leo assistant privately summarises pages, translates texts, and answers questions without storing search history. In addition, Brave offers its own crypto wallet, an independent search engine called Brave Search, and a Playlist feature for saving audio and video that can be accessed offline or via Apple CarPlay.

As a reminder, Microsoft claims that the Edge browser outperforms Google Chrome on Windows in terms of speed, resource efficiency, and built-in ad blocking. Thanks to deep integration with the operating system, Edge allegedly provides higher stability and better optimisation.

Lana Matias - Editor
Author
Lana Matias
