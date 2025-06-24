Best browser for Windows: Chrome or Edge?

The Microsoft Edge browser logo on a smartphone screen. Photo: Unsplash

Microsoft claims that its Edge browser outperforms Google Chrome on Windows in terms of speed, efficiency, and ad-blocking capabilities. The company argues that thanks to its close integration with the operating system, its solution provides users with tangible benefits in terms of resource savings and stability.

Neowin writes about it.

Why does Microsoft consider Edge to be better than Chrome?

In its recent blog post titled "Microsoft Edge browser: The fast, smart alternative to Chrome," the corporation listed the arguments in favor of its browser. First, Edge is positioned as a "native product" optimized for Windows: such integration, according to the company, reduces the load on the processor and RAM, which is especially noticeable on low-powered PCs.

The developers also highlighted other features designed to speed up performance, such as "sleeping" tabs, which saved "over 7 trillion megabytes" of memory in 2024 alone. Microsoft adds that thanks to this optimization, extensions — including Microsoft Translator, ad blockers, and password managers — run more smoothly.

Another advantage of Edge is its performance in everyday tasks. Integration with Microsoft 365 and AI-based tools, according to the company, increases work efficiency and may be a deciding factor for those who are still hesitating between the two browsers.

In summary, Microsoft claims that now is the time to switch from Chrome to Edge in order to get a "faster, smarter, and more economical" browser that is optimized for Windows.

As a reminder, Google claims that Chrome is now the fastest it has ever been, but users still complain about excessive RAM consumption. Version 139, currently available in the Dev channel, shows a performance increase of approximately 10% compared to August 2024.

We also wrote that Opera announced its new browser, Neon, designed specifically to interact with AI tools. It is currently available by invitation only, and after its release, it will be subscription-based.