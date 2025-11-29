Key myths about USB-C — why identical ports work differently

USB-C cable. Photo: Unsplash

USB-C is found on almost every new device today — from smartphones to laptops — largely thanks to EU regulations that forced manufacturers, including Apple, to abandon proprietary connectors. At the same time, a universal port does not mean universal capabilities: different USB versions and additional standards have created numerous misconceptions about what a USB-C port can actually "do."

Why an identical connector does not guarantee identical capabilities

Due to the popularity of USB-C, several myths have emerged. In reality, everything depends on the specific implementation of the standard, the version of the specifications, and which functions the manufacturer enabled on the device.

Myth one: all USB-C ports are the same

A common belief is that if a connector has the USB-C shape, all such ports work the same. In fact, USB-C describes only the physical design — a compact, symmetrical oval connector that can be inserted either way.

Everything that distinguishes one port from another is hidden beneath the casing — it is the USB specification version supported by the device. The earliest USB-C ports ran on USB 2.0, followed by newer generations: USB 3.0, 3.1 Gen 1/3.2 Gen 1, 3.1 Gen 2/3.2 Gen 2, 3.2 Gen 2x2, USB4 Version 1, and now USB4 Version 2. All of them differ in data-transfer speeds.

Myth two: any USB-C port supports fast charging

Another misconception is that the presence of a USB-C port automatically guarantees fast charging. Indeed, most modern devices with this connector do charge faster, but this is not a property of the connector itself — it is the result of supporting specific power-delivery standards.

Fast charging is enabled by the USB Power Delivery (USB PD) protocol. Meanwhile, some USB-C ports still rely on the older USB Battery Charging standard, which can supply only up to 7.5 W of power.

Even if a device supports USB PD, it does not mean it can deliver the full 240 W — that capability comes only with the USB PD 3.1 specification.

Myth three: USB-C and Thunderbolt are the same thing

Confusion increased with the introduction of Thunderbolt 3, when Intel and Apple adapted the standard to the USB-C connector. A Thunderbolt 3 or 5 port looks identical to regular USB-C, making it easy to assume they are "the same technology."

In reality, Thunderbolt is a separate standard that simply uses USB-C as the physical connector. It is much more strictly standardized: if the device is labeled Thunderbolt 5, the user can expect 80 Gbps of bidirectional data transfer, at least 140 W charging, and support for two 8K/60 Hz displays or three 4K/144 Hz displays.

Thunderbolt ports can also connect external graphics cards and other PCIe devices. With regular USB-C — even those supporting USB4 Version 2.0 — there is no guarantee that all functions of the specification will be implemented by the manufacturer. A small lightning symbol near the connector helps identify a Thunderbolt port.

Myth four: any USB-C port can output video

USB-C is often promoted as a "universal" port for everything — data, power, audio, and video. This has led to the belief that any USB-C port can easily connect to a monitor or TV. However, this is not always true.

To output video, a USB-C port must support Alternate Mode, or be a Thunderbolt port. In the case of USB-C, this can be HDMI Alt Mode or DisplayPort Alt Mode. HDMI Alt Mode never truly became widespread and has essentially disappeared, so DisplayPort Alt Mode is critical for modern devices.

A laptop or monitor must have at least one Thunderbolt port or a USB-C port with DisplayPort Alt Mode to connect a display via USB. This is why it is important to look not only at the port’s shape but also at its actual capabilities as specified by the manufacturer.

