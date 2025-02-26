9 Google Maps secret tricks — How to use Google Maps like a professional

Google Maps app on the screen. Photo: Unsplash

Modern online maps have become an integral part of life for millions of users around the world. Planning routes, finding the best places to go, or checking on traffic congestion are all just a few clicks away. Nevertheless, there are some advanced features you should learn, according to tech blogger Adurs Chetan.

How to use Google Maps offline

Google Maps offline is a great option if you are traveling to an area with spotty cell coverage. Simply download a map of the area you want to visit in advance, and you can browse the area, plot routes, and look up addresses without an Internet connection.

Ordering a taxi

Google Maps lets you compare different modes of transportation. You can see the cost and travel time for a taxi or ride-share, and choose the most convenient option to get to your destination quickly and comfortably.

What's inside

In addition to coordinates and reviews, Google Maps can provide information about the interior of a place, such as the selection of goods or the location of departments in large supermarkets. This can help you better plan your time and avoid unnecessary circles in unfamiliar places.

Measure distance or area

Right-click on any map to see the options:

Measure distance — to measure the distance between two points;

Calculate the area by connecting four or more points.

This feature comes in handy when you need to understand how far one point is from another, or to determine the approximate size of a certain area. All you have to do is mark the points on the map.

Find out more about the companies

Click on the blue portfolio icon to get detailed information about:

Accessibility options;

Health & safety protocols;

Accepted payment methods;

Customer assistance levels.

With this option, you can quickly find out if the establishment is accessible to people with disabilities, what payment methods are available, and if certain safety or hygiene measures are followed.

Accessible locations

For people with disabilities, finding accessible locations is a priority. Turn on Accessible Places by going to Settings — Accessibility — Accessible Places.

This feature allows you to filter seats that are equipped with appropriate amenities, such as ramps or elevators. This is especially useful for people with mobility issues and parents with strollers.

Real-time traffic updates

Maps provide live traffic updates and allow you to view upcoming traffic conditions for informed planning.

With up-to-date traffic information, you can better estimate travel times. Users get information about delays, accidents, and even possible alternate routes.

Street view with Peg Man

Take a virtual walk through your neighborhood. Just drag the Peg Man onto the map and explore the area from a pedestrian's perspective.

Street View lets you walk the streets from the comfort of your home. This is great for getting your bearings in a new neighborhood or finding a building using key landmarks.

Lens on Maps

Using artificial intelligence and augmented reality, Lens in Maps gives you instant information about your surroundings.

Using your smartphone and augmented reality, Lens lets you point your camera at objects around you to see their descriptions, names, and even reviews from other users. This can come in handy when you need to quickly figure out where you are and what's nearby.

As a reminder, Google Maps has renamed the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America. However, the original name has been retained for Mexican residents, while other countries will see both variants.

We also wrote that Google is preparing a large-scale security update for 1.8 billion Gmail users by changing the authorization method.