Slow Wi-Fi? Try the 10-second trick that actually works

Wi-Fi router on the table. Photo: screenshot from video/YouTube

Even the most modern Wi-Fi router will eventually start to "slow down" because, like any computer, it works continuously. A simple restart with a 10-second pause often restores the speed and stability of the network.

UNIAN writes about it.

Why restarting saves Wi‑Fi

A compact router is essentially a mini-PC with a motherboard and key components inside. Unlike a laptop, it runs 24/7 for months on end, causing its RAM to gradually fill up and its performance to decline. Typical consequences include slower speeds, crashes, and even complete loss of connection.

Experts emphasize that a weak Wi-Fi signal is most often caused by poor router placement or proximity to electronics that create interference. But when the cause is not the installation location, the "10-second trick" can help.

To perform it:

Turn off the router using the power button or simply unplug it from the power outlet.

Wait approximately 10 seconds for the device to complete active processes and clear its memory.

Reconnect the power supply and turn on the router.

The power button is usually located on the back panel next to the ports. After restarting, the device updates its internal processes, which is often immediately noticeable in improved speed and stability.

There is no single reboot schedule. Restart your router in case of obvious connection problems or for preventive maintenance about once a week — this will help avoid the accumulation of errors and failures.

As a reminder, even with the best internet plan, Wi-Fi can be "slowed down" by ordinary furniture or walls. The objects and materials around the router significantly affect the signal quality — sometimes this is more important than the settings themselves.

We also wrote that you should not immediately get rid of your old router after buying a new one. It can easily be turned into a signal repeater and get rid of "dead zones" in your home.