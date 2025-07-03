Microsoft revives Skype for Business with a new local server

Skype app on a smartphone screen. Photo: Unsplash

Microsoft has launched Skype for Business Server Subscription Edition (SE) to provide long-term support for local messaging infrastructures. The new product is aimed at companies that cannot or do not plan to migrate to cloud-based Teams.

Neowin writes about it.

Microsoft brings back Skype for Business

The subscription-based SE version has replaced the numbered releases of Skype for Business Server 2015 and 2019, whose support ends on October 14, 2025. SE adheres to the Modern Lifecycle Policy: the product is considered "evergreen" as long as customers install cumulative updates in a timely manner, but there will be no more major feature releases. However, the server can be installed on top of the 2015 or 2019 versions, so Microsoft advises administrators to switch now.

The updated edition almost replicates the configuration of Skype for Business Server 2019: the differences boil down to a new brand, version number, and license agreement. After October 14, 2025, SE will become the only supported branch, and future patches will block the simultaneous operation or installation of older servers. As part of the service cycle, Microsoft promises regular "cumulative" updates, an improved installer, and up-to-date security fixes.

The preservation of the local server is explained by the fact that Teams does not currently offer a server solution. Therefore, Skype for Business Server SE allows Microsoft to continue serving customers who, for various reasons, are reluctant to migrate to the cloud.

As a reminder, Skype, once the most popular video calling service, has officially ceased to exist. Microsoft recommends that users switch to the Teams platform, which allows them to transfer chats and contacts from their old accounts.

