Main Technology Robot walks through ice at −47°C without damage — video

Robot walks through ice at −47°C without damage — video

Ua en ru
Publication time 5 February 2026 17:22
Robot survives extreme −47°C cold in ice and snow — video
The humanoid robot Unitree G1. Photo: Screenshot from video/YouTube

The Chinese company Unitree Robotics tested its G1 humanoid robot in extremely low temperatures, demonstrating its ability to move on ice and snow. During the test in China's northwestern region, the robot took over 130,000 steps in temperatures as low as -53.32°F (ca. -47.4°C).

Interest Engineering reports.

How did the G1 withstand freezing temperatures and why did it need a jacket?

The robot worked autonomously and crossed a snowy field. On ice, it even "drew" the outline of a symbol for the Winter Olympics. The robot used the Chinese satellite navigation system BeiDou to ensure precise positioning and special algorithms to enable stable movement on uneven ice.

To prevent overcooling of its mechanisms, engineers outfitted the G1 with an orange insulated jacket and plastic leg covers. This "winter kit" protects the joints, motors, and battery from freezing.

The G1 is a compact humanoid robot, standing about 4 feet 2 inches tall (ca. 127 cm) and weighing roughly 77 pounds (ca. 35 kg). It has 23 to 43 motors in its joints, and its 9,000 mAh battery provides up to two hours of operation. The robot is equipped with 3D LiDAR, an Intel RealSense camera, and microphones for voice control to help it navigate. An octa-core processor controls its movements, including walking at a speed of approximately 4.5 miles per hour (ca. 7 km/h).

Introduced in May 2024, the robot was marketed as an entry-level humanoid model with an initial price of around $14,240 in China. In 2025, Unitree Robotics delivered more than 5,500 of these robots.

China robot technologies testing Olympics 2026
Volodymyr Mololkin - editor
Author
Volodymyr Mololkin
