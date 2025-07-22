New robot in China swaps battery and never stops

The Walker S2 robot replaces its own battery. Photo: still from video/YouTube

The Chinese company UBTech Robotics presented Walker S2, a bipedal robot that can detect a low battery, drive to a docking station, and replace the battery in less than three minutes. Engineers believe this feature paves the way for autonomous operation without interruptions for recharging.

This was reported by Forbes.

Here's what we know about the new humanoid robot, the Walker S2

It recognizes a critical charge level, approaches the station, and uses robotic arms to remove the battery from the upper part of its "back" and insert a fresh module.

UBTech emphasizes the advantage of "continuous operations in dynamic industrial scenarios" and teases the audience with the slogan, "Imagine a humanoid that walks like you and never stops working". The company claims that the Walker S2 will be released soon but has not announced an exact date.

Analysts have noted the rapid growth of investor interest in humanoid robots. Rosalie Chen, a senior analyst at Third Bridge, says that large-scale commercial deployment of such robots could be possible in three to five years, despite the current high costs and logistical challenges.

Alongside Agibot and Unitree, UBTech is one of the leaders of the Chinese humanoid market, while Agility Robotics, Boston Dynamics, Figure AI, and Tesla remain at the top of the list in the US. UBTech showed its first Walker model at CES 2018, where the robot climbed stairs and played soccer. Last year, the company introduced the Walker S1, which is currently working on the assembly lines of major manufacturers.

In May, UBTech signed an agreement with Huawei, whereby the telecom giant will provide AI processors for an embodied intelligence innovation center, accelerating the integration of robots into factories and homes. Combining artificial intelligence with a physical body enables machines to learn on the spot and adjust their behavior in real time.

