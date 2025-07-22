Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Celebrity Horoscopes Automotive Video
UkraineWar economyNews of the dayPsychologyHomeSportFoodHealthcareHome and gardenReal estateCelebrityArmyExclusiveShows and starsEconomyMoviesAutomotiveWarEurovisionWar 2024Economy 2024PoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsFashionRecipesTravel
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion
Food
Healthcare
Home and garden
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies
News of the day
Psychology
Real estate
Recipes
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main Technology Chinese robot Walker S2 changes its own battery in 3 minutes

Chinese robot Walker S2 changes its own battery in 3 minutes

en
Publication time 23 July 2025 02:33
New robot in China swaps battery and never stops
The Walker S2 robot replaces its own battery. Photo: still from video/YouTube

The Chinese company UBTech Robotics presented Walker S2, a bipedal robot that can detect a low battery, drive to a docking station, and replace the battery in less than three minutes. Engineers believe this feature paves the way for autonomous operation without interruptions for recharging.

This was reported by Forbes.

Advertisement

Here's what we know about the new humanoid robot, the Walker S2

It recognizes a critical charge level, approaches the station, and uses robotic arms to remove the battery from the upper part of its "back" and insert a fresh module.

UBTech emphasizes the advantage of "continuous operations in dynamic industrial scenarios" and teases the audience with the slogan, "Imagine a humanoid that walks like you and never stops working". The company claims that the Walker S2 will be released soon but has not announced an exact date.

Analysts have noted the rapid growth of investor interest in humanoid robots. Rosalie Chen, a senior analyst at Third Bridge, says that large-scale commercial deployment of such robots could be possible in three to five years, despite the current high costs and logistical challenges.

Alongside Agibot and Unitree, UBTech is one of the leaders of the Chinese humanoid market, while Agility Robotics, Boston Dynamics, Figure AI, and Tesla remain at the top of the list in the US. UBTech showed its first Walker model at CES 2018, where the robot climbed stairs and played soccer. Last year, the company introduced the Walker S1, which is currently working on the assembly lines of major manufacturers.

In May, UBTech signed an agreement with Huawei, whereby the telecom giant will provide AI processors for an embodied intelligence innovation center, accelerating the integration of robots into factories and homes. Combining artificial intelligence with a physical body enables machines to learn on the spot and adjust their behavior in real time.

Read also:

Amazon hits 1 million robots — and launches next-gen AI

AI ran a real store for a month — here’s what went wrong

AI shows what it will be like in 100 years — impressive photos

Germany to release "world's best" humanoid robot Neura 4NE-1

China robot technologies innovations AI robots
Lana Matias - Editor
Author
Lana Matias
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information