How to reset Samsung without losing your data

Users may be concerned about factory resetting their smartphone because this process may result in the loss of important data. However, Samsung smartphone owners can avoid this risk thanks to the temporary cloud backup feature.

Keep data while resetting Samsung – here's how

Before performing a reset, it's important to back up all your files, including photos and app settings. While Samsung Cloud typically saves contacts, call logs, text messages, and a list of apps, it does not cover media files or documents on the device. Previously, users had to turn to third-party services, such as Google Drive or OneDrive, for a complete copy, but these services have limits on the amount of free storage.

However, the new temporary cloud backup feature, available on smartphones with One UI 6 and above, allows you to save all your data for free for 30 days. All you need is a Samsung account. This method is especially convenient if you change devices or need to reset your device to resolve technical issues.

The backup process is simple:

Open the Settings app and scroll down to tap on General management. Go to Reset > Temporary cloud backup. Tap the Back up data button. Use the checkboxes to select all the items you want to backup. Optionally, you can tap Find out what data can’t be backed up for more information. Tap Back up to initiate the process.

Note that files larger than 100 GB, data from an SD card, chat history from messaging apps, and blocked notes will not be included in the backup.

Once the backup is complete, you can safely reset the device to its factory settings. During the initial setup after resetting the device, you can restore your data by logging into your Samsung account.

However, if you skip the restore option during setup or want to restore data on a Galaxy phone that’s already set up, use these steps:

Open the Settings app and head to General management > Reset. Tap Temporary cloud backup and select Restore data. Use the checkboxes to select the data you want to restore. Finally, tap Restore data and wait for the process to complete.

That’s it! Your Samsung Galaxy phone will be back to normal with all your important data restored.

