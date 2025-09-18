POCO F8 series to offer 100W charging, 2K displays, and Snapdragon 8 Gen5

POCO F8. Photo: Gizchina.com

Xiaomi’s upcoming smartphones are generating buzz once again. The Redmi K90 lineup has recently passed China’s 3C certification, a clear sign that launch plans are moving forward. All models in the series are confirmed to support 100W wired fast charging, a feature aimed at users who need dependable, rapid power replenishment.

This was reported by XiaomiTime.

When introduced outside of China, these devices will carry the POCO F8 Pro and POCO F8 Ultra branding, continuing Xiaomi’s strategy of reintroducing its domestic flagships to the global stage under the POCO name.

Advanced displays and user experience

Reports from industry insiders indicate that the K90 series will ship with new 2K-resolution displays, offering sharper visuals and improved brightness through upgraded luminous materials. These screens are also expected to incorporate 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensors, boosting both security and ease of use. Other enhancements, including advanced LTPS technology and next-generation DC dimming, are designed to extend battery efficiency and reduce eye fatigue.

Power and performance

At the heart of the new series is Qualcomm’s yet-to-be-announced Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 (SM8850), bringing top-tier performance for multitasking, gaming, and professional workloads. This positions the devices firmly in the flagship category.

Building on the K80 legacy

Xiaomi’s previous release, the Redmi K80 Pro, already impressed with Snapdragon 8 Elite power, high-speed LPDDR5X RAM, UFS 4.0 storage, and a 6000mAh battery with 120W wired and 50W wireless charging. Priced around $510 in China, it proved attractive to heavy users and professionals.

The new K90 series aims to raise the bar further with improved display tech, cutting-edge processors, and even faster wired charging—solidifying its place as a serious upgrade for power users.

POCO’s global push

Outside China, consumers can expect the rebranded POCO F8 Pro and POCO F8 Ultra to lead the international rollout. This move ensures that Xiaomi’s latest innovations remain competitive in global markets, offering advanced features at accessible price points.

