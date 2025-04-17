TOP 5 things you better don't do with your phone — Popular myth about phones

Smartphone in hands. Photo: Pexels

Do all the "proven" smartphone care tips really work? Some of them sound as convincing as if they were invented by loyal adherents of strange myths. In fact, these life hacks can quickly send your device to a service center.

Bibliotech writes about the most dangerous of them.

Charge your smartphone to 100% by leaving it overnight

Nightly "refueling" under your pillow may seem like a safe ritual, but the constant overheating of the battery shortens its life. After a year, you'll find that the battery holds a charge worse than your grandfather's phone. It's best to unplug your smartphone as soon as it reaches the required 80%.

Install a special app to speed up your smartphone if it slows down

Accelerator apps promise miracles, but they often add ads, create fake subscriptions, and don't clean anything up. The risk of repeated overpayment instead of speed gains is almost guaranteed.

Place your phone in rice after it has been soaked

The classic recipe from the blogger's kitchen may absorb moisture, but it won't save you from corrosion that's already started. Remove the SIM card, turn off the device and take it to a service center as soon as possible — this way, the chances of "recovery" are much higher.

You can wipe the screen with anything you have at hand

A T-shirt, napkin, or jacket sleeve can leave micro-scratches. Use special lint-free screen wipes to keep your glass clean and free of cobwebs.

You can fix your smartphone yourself

There are hundreds of videos on TikTok showing amateurs fixing gadgets, but improper intervention typically makes the problem worse. If you're not a pro, don't take any chances: leave the repair to those with the right tools and experience.

Not all common tips are equally useful. If you listen to myths about smartphone care, you risk turning a minor issue into an expensive breakdown. Keep a cool head when it comes to your gadgets, and call a professional when you really need it.

