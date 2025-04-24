iOS 18.4.1 update may "kill" your iPhone — what's wrong with it

The iOS 18.4.1 update on the iPhone screen. Photo: screenshot/YouTube

Usually, users are advised to install the latest versions of iOS as soon as they become available, but with iOS 18.4.1, the situation is risky: the firmware is reported to crash some smartphones. So, it's worth waiting before clicking "Update".

What are the potential threats from updating to iOS 18.4.1?

The problem manifests itself rather chaotically: there is no clear explanation for why some devices are "bricked", while others can be updated without any difficulties. However, complaints from iPhone 15 and iPhone 16 owners have already appeared on Reddit. The most unpleasant scenario is that the system stops recognising the IMEI number, which is why the phone cannot boot up and suspects it has been "stolen".

Similar failures have happened before on different platforms, but this time the scale is unpleasant: the device becomes completely inoperable, and official support does not yet offer a universal solution.

Despite the risks, iOS 18.4.1 fixes two critical security vulnerabilities. In addition, there are priority notifications and several new options in the Control Panel, including the Background Sounds Mode. If you do decide to upgrade to the latest version, you should make a backup of your system beforehand to ensure that you are not left without up-to-date protection.

As a reminder, iPhone users have reported the unexpected return of old apps that they had long since deleted. The problem appeared after the update to iOS 18.4.

We also wrote that iPhone users complained about fast battery drain. After the update to iOS 18.4, posts began to appear online with outrage about the terrible battery life.