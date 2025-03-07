4G is now available on the Moon — Nokia and NASA have delivered the Internet to the Earth's satellite

Lunar Surface System. Photo: NASA

Nokia has partnered with NASA to deploy the world's first 4G LTE system on the lunar surface. This will provide high-speed communications between the lunar rovers and landers, which is important for transmitting large amounts of data, including 4K video, NASA website reports.

What is the Lunar Surface System

The installation of the 4G system will improve control of the lunar rovers by reducing response time and simplifying the transmission of commands. The main benefit of the system is a significant reduction in the delay time (ping) between devices. Previously, it took a long time to transmit data and commands to robots on the moon. Now, thanks to 4G, controlling lunar rovers will be more efficient and effective.

In the future, this technology will allow astronauts to use modern communication tools, including real-time video and voice communication, and paves the way for future lunar communication systems needed for long-term missions.

In 2026, China plans to send a flying robotic detector to the moon. It will be deployed near the South Pole, and the drone's mission will be to search for frozen water.

We also wrote that on Thursday, March 7, SpaceX conducted the eighth test flight of the Starship megarocket.