How to set up your Android phone in 6 simple steps

Switching to a new phone can be quick and painless if you take care of transferring your data and personal settings right away. Following several basic procedures will ensure a familiar user experience from the very first minutes.

Using my Google backup to restore certain apps

Instead of using cloning utilities, which require keeping the old and new smartphones side by side throughout the transfer, most users opt to back up their data from their Google account. This method allows you to select the apps you need while transferring SMS, contacts, call history, and system settings.

The service also synchronizes passwords with Google Password Manager; however, when changing device brands, individual logins sometimes need to be accessed via Chrome.

Selecting my preferred settings

Modern Android shells differ significantly by default, so you should immediately activate your favorite navigation mode (for example, three buttons), permanent dark mode, "Eye Comfort", the working "drawer" of applications, and the necessary shortcuts in the curtain. If the shell offers separate notification and quick settings panels, you can return to the combined mode where this is provided.

Setting up Google Photos backups

Despite the popularity of alternative solutions on dedicated servers, Google Photos remains a convenient tool for those who regularly work with mobile photos in the web version. Automatic photo uploading ensures that photos from your main or test device are immediately available on any device and are added to the "Memories" feature.

Removing bloatware

Budget and mid-range models often come with a significant number of demo games, third-party software, or manufacturer-branded services. It is advisable to remove unnecessary programs, and those that cannot be uninstalled should be archived or disabled to avoid unnecessary notifications and resource consumption.

Signing into my most-used apps

To avoid missing important emails and work tasks, it is advisable to first log into your email, messengers, and project management systems (Gmail, Slack, Asana, etc.). Social networks and less critical applications can be configured later, when you actually need to use them.

Restoring my 2FA Authenticator app backup

Two-factor authentication services, such as Microsoft Authenticator, do not always synchronize codes automatically. Before changing your phone, you should back up your account data on your old device and import it to your new one so that you do not lose access to secure services.

