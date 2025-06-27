No more Blue Screen of Death — what will Windows show now?

"Blue Screen of Death" on a monitor screen. Photo: Unsplash

The legendary BSOD, which has spooked users for decades with its bright blue background and sad smiley face, is becoming a thing of the past. In the Windows 11 24H2 test builds, the critical error screen has turned black, and along with the color, familiar elements such as the QR code have also disappeared.

What exactly did Microsoft change in the Blue Screen of Death?

Almost every Windows user has seen the Blue Screen of Death at least once — a brief message about a fatal error with minimal explanation and a symbolic smiley face. Now, in previous versions of Windows 11, the company is testing a completely black version of this screen (in Windows Insider builds, it is green). The final transition for all current Windows 11 users is expected "later this summer."

The new look of the Blue Screen of Death in Windows 11. Photo: Microsoft

In addition to the color, other distinctive details have also disappeared. The sad emoji and QR code, which since 2016 have helped users access reference materials, are no longer displayed. The text has also changed: the short phrase "Your device ran into a problem and needs to restart" sounds less threatening and covers not only computers but also other gadgets. The error code remains, but is displayed in small print at the bottom.

Rumors of a redesign appeared as early as the early development stage of Windows 11, but the changes were postponed at that time. Microsoft has not officially explained why it decided to say goodbye to the 40-year-old "blue" tradition. There is speculation that the company wants to move away from an image that many associate with Windows update problems. However, the new black and white look may seem even gloomier, and the old BSOD will probably remain in users' memories as part of Windows history.

The exact date of the appearance of the Black Screen of Death in the stable branch is still unknown: no changes have been recorded in the Windows 11 roadmap yet, but the update will likely appear with one of the next Patch Tuesdays.

As a reminder, we wrote that Microsoft has made it clear that it will not be possible to stay on Windows 10 for long. The free update will be available until the automatic installation of Windows 11 on all compatible devices begins.