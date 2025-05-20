Five advantages of keypad phones over smartphones

Keypad phone. Photo: Unsplash

In the age of superfast internet and powerful smartphone cameras, keypad phones seem like a thing of the past. However, the demand for simple devices remains, and their advantages are as relevant as ever.

Basic mobiles cost $15 or less, and, most importantly, they offer a number of advantages often overlooked amid the brilliance of modern gadgets, according to iTechua.

What are the advantages of keypad phones over modern smartphones?

One of the main advantages of keypad phones is the lack of internet access, which minimizes digital threats. These devices are not susceptible to malware that can intercept SMS messages, steal bank codes, or access your accounts. It's important to ensure the specific model doesn't support application installation or network access.

Durability is another strong point. While the glass screens of modern smartphones are vulnerable to drops, keypad phones can work even with a damaged display. They can be operated by touch, are smaller, and are ideal for use as a backup option on the go or in extreme conditions.

Such devices also have impressive battery life. Their simple operating systems and low power consumption allow many models to work for up to a week without recharging. This is especially convenient when traveling or in situations where frequent charging isn't possible. If you choose a model with a modern USB Type-C port, you won't have to worry about cable compatibility.

Another advantage is having control over background information. Unlike smartphones, keypad phones don't distract you with push notifications, videos, or social media. This allows you to focus on reality, reduce stress, and give your eyes a break from screens.

Also, consider the ease of use of such devices, which is especially important for older people. Keypad phones have minimal menu options, no touch buttons, and provide good connection quality in rural areas.

