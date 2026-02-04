New NASA data has changed our understanding of Jupiter's shape and size — research

The planet Jupiter. Photo: Unsplash

A new analysis of NASA data has refined the shape and exact dimensions of Jupiter, revealing discrepancies with previous estimates from the 1970s. A series of modern radio measurements has provided scientists with the most detailed model of the gas giant's parameters in decades.

What the new study of Jupiter has revealed

The study is based on 26 new measurements from the Juno spacecraft. Since 2021, the spacecraft's orbit has allowed it to pass behind Jupiter relative to Earth. This position made it possible to more accurately track how radio signals refract in the planet's atmosphere and build an updated model of its shape based on these observations.

The results indicated that Jupiter is about eight kilometers narrower at the equator and 24 kilometers flatter at the poles than previously thought. This means a thinner profile and stronger flattening than previous measurements recorded nearly 50 years ago.

Previously, Jupiter's shape was estimated based on radio measurements obtained during the Voyager and Pioneer missions of the 1970s. However, Juno's data, collected since its arrival near the planet in 2016, has provided researchers with dozens of new points for comparison and refinement of calculations.

By analyzing signal refraction, researchers have been able to construct detailed maps of Jupiter's atmospheric temperature and density. These maps have helped align models of the planet's internal structure with data on gravity and atmospheric processes.

Researchers emphasize that differences of a few kilometers are important for understanding how gas giants are structured. Jupiter remains a key reference point for studying similar planets within and beyond the solar system, so these updated parameters may influence our understanding of how planets form and evolve.

