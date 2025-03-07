How to add a secondary language to the Look Up feature on iPhone — instructions

A dictionary on the iPhone screen. Photo: MakeUseOf

By default, Look Up provides word definitions only in the language for which your iPhone is set. However, if you speak more than one language, you can set up the Look Up application to define words in other languages.

Add Your Secondary Dictionary Languages on Your iPhone

You can add your secondary language dictionary to your iPhone from either the Settings application or the Look Up card.

To do this, in the Settings application:

go to General — Dictionary;

find your secondary language in the list and tap it to download the dictionary for it.

Alternatively, you can add your secondary language dictionary from the Look Up card as follows:

go to any program where you can use Look Up;

long press and hold the word and select Look Up from the context menu. If you have Apple Intelligence enabled on your iPhone, you may need to swipe left through the available options to open the Look Up card;

when the Look Up card appears, scroll down and select Manage Dictionaries;

finally, find and tap the language whose dictionary you want to download, and the download will start.

When you load the dictionary, you will see the check mark next to it. If you want to delete the dictionary at any time, just click on it again.

How to use the Look Up feature on your iPhone in different languages. Photo: MakeUseOf

How to use the Look Up feature on your iPhone in different languages. Photo: MakeUseOf

For some languages, you’ll see two dictionaries: one that defines words in that language and one that defines words in English or Ukrainian. The latter is useful when you are learning a new language.

Use Look Up to Define Words in Your Secondary Language

Once you’ve added your secondary language dictionary to Look Up, you’re ready to go. Just tap and hold the word you want to look up and select Look Up from the context menu. Look Up will then return its meaning in the same language.

To find out more about the word you’ve selected, click Search Web on the Look Up card. This takes you to the Google search results for that word in Safari.

How to use a secondary language in the iPhone’s Look Up feature. Photo: MakeUseOf

How to use a secondary language in the iPhone's Look Up feature. Photo: MakeUseOf

The Look Up feature makes it easy to find definitions for unknown words on your iPhone. The addition of secondary language dictionaries makes this feature even more useful and saves you from having to look up words in a separate dictionary application.

You’ll appreciate this feature the most if you browse the web in your secondary language or frequently exchange texts with people who speak your secondary language. It’s also useful when you’re learning a new language.

