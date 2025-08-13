Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Horoscopes Automotive Video
UkraineWar economyNews of the dayPsychologyHomeSportHealthcareHome and gardenReal estateFoodCelebrityArmyExclusiveShows and starsEconomyMoviesFashionAutomotiveWarEurovisionWar 2024Economy 2024PoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsRecipesFashionTravel
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion
Food
Healthcare
Home and garden
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies
News of the day
Psychology
Real estate
Recipes
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main Technology iOS 26 beta hints at a new in-person Live Translation feature

iOS 26 beta hints at a new in-person Live Translation feature

en
Publication time 13 August 2025 17:25
AirPods Live Translation feature spotted in iOS 26 beta
iPhone and AirPods on the table. Photo: Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

According to imagery found in iOS 26 beta 6, an in-person live translation feature could soon be available on the AirPods.

This was reported by Mac Rumors.

Advertisement

AirPods might soon translate speech in real time

Before the release of iOS 26, Mark Gurman of Bloomberg said that the AirPods would have a translation feature for real-time conversation translation, and it appears that Apple is working on releasing it soon. Live Translation for AirPods may be included in the initial release of iOS 26 or as an update to iOS 26.

ios 26 live translation
Image from iOS 26 beta6. Photo: MacRumors

Since iOS 26 already offers Live Translation for the Phone and Messages apps and FaceTime, an in-person option through the AirPods makes sense.

Based on the image, the feature will work with the AirPods Pro 2 and AirPods 4 models. Since existing Live Translation features are linked to Apple Intelligence, the AirPods feature may also require an iPhone that supports Apple Intelligence.

Read more:

iOS 26 makes AirPods more powerful — here’s what’s new

iOS 26 beta 5 — AirPods now remind you when to charge

Google or Apple Translate — which is more accurate?

Apple iPhone iOS translation AirPods updates
Lana Matias - Editor
Author
Lana Matias
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information