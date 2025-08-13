AirPods Live Translation feature spotted in iOS 26 beta

iPhone and AirPods on the table. Photo: Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

According to imagery found in iOS 26 beta 6, an in-person live translation feature could soon be available on the AirPods.

This was reported by Mac Rumors.

AirPods might soon translate speech in real time

Before the release of iOS 26, Mark Gurman of Bloomberg said that the AirPods would have a translation feature for real-time conversation translation, and it appears that Apple is working on releasing it soon. Live Translation for AirPods may be included in the initial release of iOS 26 or as an update to iOS 26.

Image from iOS 26 beta6. Photo: MacRumors

Since iOS 26 already offers Live Translation for the Phone and Messages apps and FaceTime, an in-person option through the AirPods makes sense.

Based on the image, the feature will work with the AirPods Pro 2 and AirPods 4 models. Since existing Live Translation features are linked to Apple Intelligence, the AirPods feature may also require an iPhone that supports Apple Intelligence.

