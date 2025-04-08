Elon Musk played Path of Exile 2 on his plane — he got "merged" at the training stage

Elon Musk. Photo: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/NurPhoto

Elon Musk has repeatedly stated about his gaming skills and recently held another live broadcast, playing Path of Exile 2 while flying on his private jet. The stream lasted for about an hour and a half, during which the entrepreneur slowly progressed through the initial stages of the game.

The review of Elon Musk's live stream was recorded by YouTube blogger Quin69TV.

Is Elon Musk really good at Path of Exile 2?

The billionaire often stopped, carefully reading the descriptions of items and abilities, and eventually met the training "boss" at the fourth location. However, Musk was unable to defeat him. The attempt to continue the game with another character had to be stopped due to the malfunction of the Starlink satellite internet, which resulted in the broadcast being cut off.

During the game, Musk received threats and spam messages in the in-game chat, which he did not know how to disable. Such reactions also arose from previous statements made by the billionaire: he stated that he was one of the top twenty Diablo IV players (and one of only two Americans on the list), and that he was among the top ten characters in Path of Exile 2 on the hardest mode.

However, many players were sceptical about these statements. During the livestream, Musk looked uncertain, like a beginner, and didn't understand many basic aspects of the game. Additional suspicions arose when they noticed that some of the pages in his inventory were displayed in Chinese. It convinced part of the community that someone else was playing on behalf of Musk.

