Publication time 22 July 2025 02:33
The best time to charge your phone, according to experts
Connecting a smartphone to a charger. Photo: Freepik

A smartphone battery wears out faster because of our charging habits rather than over time. To extend its life, follow this simple rule about the charge range.

UNIAN writes about this.

When should you put your phone on charge?

Most users don't think about how they charge their gadgets, which shortens the life of the battery and the phone itself. Experts recommend the "20-80" method: Do not let the battery charge fall below 20%, and unplug the phone when the indicator reaches about 80%. This approach minimizes battery wear and tear.

Modern lithium-ion batteries are designed for an average of a thousand full charge cycles from 0 to 100%. For example, if you charge your phone to 80%, then discharge it to 20%, and repeat the next day, it still counts as only one cycle. Therefore, the fewer times the battery goes from 0 to 100%, the longer it retains its original capacity.

However, this scheme has two drawbacks. First, 60% of the charge may not be sufficient for a busy day. Second, you will have to monitor the indicator more often or use reminder apps that signal when the battery reaches the desired percentage.

Another alternative is the "50-70" mode, in which the battery level does not fall below 50% and the upper limit is 70%. Proponents of this method claim that you can almost double the battery life this way, but you will have to recharge several times a day. The choice between the two methods depends on your personal schedule and access to outlets.

Regardless of your charging style, experts agree that you should avoid bringing your smartphone to either 0% or 100%. Frequent full discharges and charging to maximum capacity significantly reduce the battery's capacity, slow down the device, and bring the day when the battery will need to be replaced closer.

Lana Matias - Editor
Author
Lana Matias
