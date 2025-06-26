USB plug trick — how to get it right the first time

A white USB cable. Photo: Unsplash

Plugging in a USB cable can often be a mini-quest: you almost always choose the wrong side first and have to flip the plug over. It turns out that one visual cue is enough to ensure that USB Type-A is always inserted correctly on the first try.

SlashGear writes about it.

What does the USB cable say about the correct side?

The USB Type-C connector has been made double-sided, but many computers, flash drives, and accessories still use the rectangular USB Type-A. All such plugs have a flat plastic tab with contacts inside — it takes up about half of the internal space. The female connector has the same tab, and when connected, the two parts must touch each other, so their plastic elements always point in opposite directions.

There are a few visual clues that help you not to make a mistake. Firstly, there are two small square cavities in the metal cage of the plug: if they are empty, the plastic insert is located on the opposite side. Secondly, there is always a characteristic jagged seam along the bottom edge — it will also indicate where the plastic is.



The location of the holes in the USB plug. Photo: Freepik

On most laptops, the tab inside the port faces upwards, so the plug should be placed with the plastic facing down, and on desktops, it is best to check the position before connecting. The colour of the port or plug is irrelevant: shades only indicate additional features (e.g., faster charging) but do not affect compatibility.

Just remember these guidelines once, and you won't have to flip the cable over "blindly" anymore, risking damaging the connector or your own nerves.

