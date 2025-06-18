How to remove Gmail ads with one setting on Android and desktop — no extensions or payment needed

The Gmail email service on a laptop screen. Photo: Unsplash

Ads labeled "Sponsored" in Gmail often look like regular emails — complete with a sender, subject line, and even product images. Since there’s no official way to disable them in the free version of Gmail, many users assume they’re stuck with intrusive promotions unless they pay for Google Workspace. But in fact, a single setting can remove these "sponsored" messages from your inbox on all devices.

That’s according to Android Authority.

Advertisement

How to turn off Gmail ads

Gmail automatically sorts incoming emails into multiple tabs (Primary, Promotions, Social, Updates, and sometimes Forums). The Promotions tab usually contains the bulk of the advertising — at least three sponsored emails appear at the top, followed by more as you scroll.

If you disable Gmail’s "Inbox categories," your inbox will merge into one unified feed, and those sponsored messages will disappear.

On Android, open Gmail settings, choose the desired account, then go to "Inbox categories." Uncheck "Promotions" — or all categories if you prefer.

On desktop, click the gear icon in the upper right corner. Under "Inbox type," keep it set to "Default" and click "Customize." Uncheck "Promotions" (and any others you want to remove), save changes, and refresh the page.

The new configuration syncs instantly across all your devices — no need to repeat the process.

The only drawback? All emails will now land directly in your main inbox. If you’re used to mass-deleting newsletters from the Promotions tab once a week, this change may feel less convenient. But if you value control over your inbox or follow the "Inbox Zero" approach, removing categories can eliminate subtle ads without requiring extensions or paid plans. You can always re-enable the tabs if needed — just toggle them back on.

Previously, we reported that Gmail now auto-summarizes long emails on Android and iOS — especially helpful in long threads.

We also shared tips on freeing up space in your Google account without upgrading to a paid plan.