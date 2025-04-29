Google Wallet to get NFC card adding feature — the changes

Google Wallet on a smartphone screen. Photo: Unsplash

Google is preparing the most significant simplification of the procedure for adding a card to a mobile wallet. APK-analysis of the latest beta version of Google Play Services (25.16.33) showed that Google Wallet will support contactless connection of NFC cards: it is enough to attach the card to the smartphone so that its details are automatically uploaded to the application.

Android Authority writes about it.

Everything we know about the new feature from the source code

The "Tap to add a card" program line found in the assembly signals the appearance of a third option for adding a payment method, alongside the familiar camera scan and manual data entry. With a short touch, the phone's NFC chip reads the card number and expiry date. For security reasons, the cardholder may have to enter the CVV code separately and undergo additional confirmation from the issuer.

Although the feature is not yet active, its integration into the beta version suggests that a public launch may be imminent. At the same time, the code does not specify compatibility, which is likely to be limited to EMV cards with contactless support. Therefore, holders of older or non-branded cards may be left out of the innovation.

The new option makes Google Wallet a competitor to other apps that have been using NFC card insertion for several years. However, the development team warns that not all cards will be guaranteed to be supported, and the final conditions will be determined by partner banks.

Google does not specify when exactly the tap-and-add feature will be available, but the presence of the function in the public beta version hints that it will not be long before it is available.

