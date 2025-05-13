Google has updated the "G" icon for the first time in 10 years — and it looks like this

The old Google logo on a smartphone screen. Photo: Unsplash

Google has refreshed its round "G" icon for the first time since 2015. The new design moves away from four solid color sectors: now red gradually turns into yellow, yellow into green, and green into blue, creating a bright gradient that echoes the Gemini corporate identity.

What has changed in the Google logo?

The last time Google touched its branding was on 1 September 2015, when it introduced the logo in Product Sans and replaced the white g on a blue background with a modern round icon. The new version, which can already be seen by users of Google Search on iOS (updated on 11 May) and the test Google App 16.18 for Android, makes the colors more "vibrant" and smoothly blended. The difference is not immediately noticeable on the smartphone's home screen, and even less so in the form of a tiny favicon in the browser.

The comparison of the old (left) and new (right) Google logos. Photo: 9to5Google

So far, the classic six-letter Google logo has not been changed. It is also unclear whether the other four-color products of the company, such as Chrome or Maps, will switch to gradients, although it would be technically easy.

According to the developers, the update should make the symbol more modern and better fit into new interface elements, including the AI Search mode, which already uses similar color transitions.

