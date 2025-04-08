Mercedes has released the AMG F1 Track Edition electric bike — is it really that good?

AMG F1 Track Edition electric bike. Photo: N+ Bikes

If you're not ready to spend a lot of money on a real Mercedes AMG, the company offers a bright alternative — the AMG F1 Track Edition 750 electric bike. This is stylish urban transport inspired by Formula 1. The model was presented in February 2025.

A full review of the AMG F1 Track Edition electric bike was conducted by Wired.

What are the impressions of the electric bike's appearance?

The AMG F1 is delivered in a cardboard shipping box, with the electric bike frame itself wrapped in foam polyethylene.

Although the frame features the legendary three-rayed star, this model is actually manufactured by N+ Bikes from California. It was developed in collaboration with the Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One team, so there is indeed an official license from Mercedes.

Exterior of the AMG F1 Track Edition. Photo: Wired

The frame is made of aluminum and has a one-piece design without shock absorbers. The black matte finish is looks nice, and the turquoise Petronas Green accents on the fork and rear fork feathers emphasize the racing heritage. The cockpit of the bike looks like the dashboard of a miniature Mercedes: two retrometer dials show speed and horsepower in watts.

What are the technical features of the AMG F1 Track Edition?

Inside, a 750-watt motor located in the rear wheel hub offers four driving modes — from Normal to Race. A 48-volt battery with a claimed range of up to 113 km is hidden in the bottom tube of the frame. There is also an option to install an additional 48-volt battery (sold separately) in the massive seatpost. However, it's not easy to remove both batteries, so charging in the office or in cold weather can be a challenge.

One of the interesting things was that the bike came with a $400 smart helmet with Bluetooth connectivity.

Smart helmet for elektrobike AMG F1 Track Edition. Photo: N+ Bikes

It has a built-in fall detection system, sends an SMS message to an emergency contact, and is equipped with additional lighting (red and yellow on the back, and a white stripe on the front). All this, in theory, should be controlled from the bike's panel. However, as it turned out, the helmet could not connect due to outdated firmware. In addition, when I received the bike, the throttle did not work, and it is difficult to solve such problems when there is no local dealer.

What are the impressions of riding the AMG F1 Track Edition electric bike?

Although the model is designed for an urban environment, the frame and wheels look massive. The manufacturer did not provide an exact weight, but the bike is really heavy, which makes it difficult to transport to a building without an elevator or when overcoming obstacles. When riding on hills, the control system and overall smoothness of the ride at altitude sometimes feel "rough".

In the winter, the bike kept its charge well in the garage (it lost only 19% in a few months), but during a ride in cold weather at 0.5°C (around 33°F), the charge dropped from 81% to 41% in less than half an hour with full throttle use on the hills.

The wheel of the AMG F1 Track Edition electric bike. Photo: Wired

The front wheel is attached with an eccentric, and the rear wheel is bolted. This is a common combination, but it looks questionable in the high-end bike segment. To remove the rear wheel, you'll have to have a wrench with you at all times. In addition, the fenders are not included — they are offered separately for $100.

Overall, this is the "track" version of the bike, but N+ Bikes also sells a cheaper "city" modification, the City Edition, and a much more expensive Rallye Edition. However, the combination of many small flaws (from the throttle not working out of the box to the noticeable weight and lack of splash protection) makes this model a questionable purchase given its $5,500 price tag.

