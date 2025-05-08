More power, fewer compromises — what will the new era of smartphone batteries look like?

Battery charge status on a smartphone screen. Photo: Unsplash

In 2025, manufacturers are finally breaking the trade-off between power and battery life: models with batteries over 6000 mAh are confidently entering the mainstream. Advanced silicon-carbon power cells made it possible to combine long-term operation without recharging with a thin body and fast charging.

Gizmochina writes about it.

How new silicon-carbon batteries are changing the game

"Battery anxiety" has long been a reality for gamers, content creators, and anyone who actively uses 5G, high-refresh-rate screens, and AI applications. The usual insurance in the form of fast charging can be inconvenient, so a large-capacity battery has ceased to be a niche feature and turned into an everyday necessity.

This week, Realme showed a concept smartphone with a 10,000 mAh battery in a case that is 8.5 mm thick and weighs 212 g. Achieving such an energy density — 887 Wh/l — was possible thanks to silicon anode technology and "Mini Diamond Architecture": a motherboard with a width of only 23.4 mm made room for the battery, and a triple cold-pressing process protects against swelling. The device supports 100 W charging.

The trend is wider than one brand. Xiaomi has already introduced silicon-carbon cells in the series, where the new Redmi Turbo 4 Pro carries 7550 mAh on board, which until recently seemed unattainable for a thin performance smartphone. Vivo, iQOO, Oppo, Infinix, and Realme are pulling up the capacity to 6500-7000 mAh even in flagships, and flexible "clave flips", which until 2023 barely exceeded 4000 mAh, now receive significantly larger batteries.

Apple and Samsung are still getting by with software optimizations and their own chips, maintaining more modest capacity indicators. But when competitors prove that 6000 mAh does not necessarily make a gadget a "brick", user expectations quickly change.

In conditions where it is already customary to render video or run local AI models on a smartphone, the main thing is the energy reserve. Silicon-carbon batteries have opened the way to thin and at the same time "long-lasting" devices, so in 2025, "more means better" really is.

