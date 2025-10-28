TV for dogs — how Dogsplay supports pets without owners

Dog watching TV. Photo: video frame

A TV for dogs was created because loneliness and separation are common problems when owners must leave their pets alone. Animals can watch special shows, listen to music, and even call their owners.

This was reported on the Dogsplay website.

Veterinary behaviorist Nicholas G. Dodman noted that turning on a TV and watching videos effectively calms a dog’s mind.

"Introducing Dogsplay — a universal solution that helps your furry friend stay entertained and connected even when you are far away. With a dog-safe design and features adapted to the owner’s needs, Dogsplay ensures your dog’s happiness and comfort," the statement reads.

When a dog enters the area covered by Dogsplay’s built-in sensor, the app immediately sends a notification to the owner. If needed, the owner can connect via video call and interact with the pet.

In addition, these TVs include filters adapted to a dog’s visual perception.

The website states that delivery is available to the USA, Canada, the UK, Germany, France, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, UAE, and Saudi Arabia. For other countries, inquiries should be sent via email.

Customer reviews included photos of their dogs after purchasing the TV.

Customer review after purchase. Screenshot

Dogs near the TV. Screenshot

TV for dogs. Screenshot

