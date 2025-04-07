Apple is preparing big changes for the 20th anniversary of the first iPhone — what to expect

The Apple logo. Photo: Unsplash

In 2027, Apple will celebrate 20 years since the release of the first iPhone and, according to Mark Gurman, plans to make a real breakthrough. Among the innovations is a folding iPhone, which is rumored to have been in the works for several years, as well as a new version of the iPhone Pro, where glass will be used much more widely.

What Apple is preparing for the iPhone anniversary

No global design changes are expected before the anniversary models are released. Gurman believes that the iPhone 17 Pro will not be as different from the 16 Pro as many expect. The front part of the model will remain similar to the previous one, and the main camera will be placed on a solid panel that will cover the entire width of the smartphone. There will be no two-color back cover: the enlarged camera unit will be painted in the same color as the rest of the body.

Based on past experience, the iPhone 17 series, including the iPhone 17 Air, is likely to be unveiled in September. While the overall look may be similar to the iPhone 16, insiders point to numerous technical upgrades inside the devices.

This is not the first time that analysts have talked about the likely debut of a foldable iPhone in 2026 or 2027. Ming-Chi Kuo suggests that the price of such a novelty could range from USD 2,000 to USD 2,500, which is roughly the same as the starting price of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 (just over USD 2,000 at launch).

Earlier in February 2024, The Information reported that Apple was indeed working on the foldable iPhone, but faced durability issues. Initially, it was planned to launch such a model around 2025 along with the iPhone 16 or iPhone 17, but technical difficulties forced the schedule to be postponed.

As a reminder, Apple is preparing large-scale changes for the iPhone 17 line, which will affect cameras. The iPhone 17 Pro is expected to get a 48-megapixel telephoto lens.

We also wrote that the compact iPhone mini had a lot of fans. Nevertheless, Apple closed its production and sales. Insiders report that the new foldable iPhone will be as compact as the mini version when folded.