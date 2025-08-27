Apple officially announces iPhone 17 event — what to expect in September

Apple logo. Photo: Unsplash

Apple has announced the date for its fall event: on Tuesday, September 9, at 10:00 a.m. PT (1:00 p.m. ET), the company will present at Apple Park in Cupertino. The event is expected to feature the iPhone 17 lineup, updated Apple Watches, and possibly the new AirPods Pro 3.

This was announced by Apple CEO Tim Cook on his X account.

What Apple will show at the September 9 event

The event will take place on September 9 at Apple Park, focusing on the new generation of smartphones, watches, and accessories.

iPhone 17 lineup

The company is preparing four models:

the basic iPhone 17, featuring a technical upgrade based on last year’s design;

the ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air, set to replace the Plus series;

the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max — flagship models with a new camera design.

The iPhone 17 Air is claimed to be Apple’s thinnest smartphone, at around 5.5 mm, with a slightly smaller display than the iPhone 16 Plus, and the Plus lineup will likely be discontinued.

The iPhone 17 smartphone lineup. Photo: still from video/YouTube

According to preliminary data, the camera module in the Pro and Pro Max will stretch across the entire width of the rear panel instead of the usual "square" block. The body will become slightly thicker for better autonomy.

iOS 26

All new products will run on iOS 26 with an updated Liquid Glass visual style.

iOS 26 operating system with a new visual style. Photo: still from video/YouTube

Key features include smart call screening, real-time call translation, and a separate Games app that collects all the user's games in one place.

Apple Watch

Apple Watch Series 11 and Apple Watch Ultra 3 are expected, and an update to Apple Watch SE is also possible. The company will traditionally expand its strap lineup, potentially introducing new colors, designs, and materials, including a shift from FineWoven to the new premium TechWoven textile.

AirPods Pro 3

After several years without updates, the headphones may receive a third generation. Unofficially, they are credited with new biometric features, including heart rate measurement.

