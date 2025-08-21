Apple releases iOS 18.6.2 ahead of iOS 26 launch

iOS 18 on an iPhone. Photo: Appleinsider.com

Less than a week after releasing iOS 18.6.1, Apple released another minor yet significant update for iPhones: iOS 18.6.2. This update includes bug fixes and security patches, though the specific issues addressed remain unclear.

This was reported by BGR.

iOS 18.6.2 important fixes

If Apple releases iOS 18.6.2 before the major iOS 26 update expected later this fall, it means there is a problem that needs to be fixed quickly. With the release of iOS 18.6.1, however, Apple reinstated the Blood Oxygen app on the Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Series 10, and Apple Watch Ultra 2 in the United States.

The feature had been unavailable for the past 18 months, but the company managed to bring it back while still engaged in a legal battle with Masimo over blood oxygen patents. However, iOS 18.6.2 may be the final update before iOS 26.

Although iOS 18.6.2 is a minor update, most iPhone users running iOS 18 will soon be able to upgrade to iOS 18.2. This upcoming version, available on iPhone 11 and newer devices, promises to be one of the most significant iOS updates in over a decade.

