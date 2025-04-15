You'll have three days — Android smartphones will start rebooting automatically

A toy next to a smartphone with the Android logo. Photo: Unsplash

Android is introducing the new security feature that will make it harder for unauthorised people to access data on your devices. If a smartphone or tablet remains locked for three consecutive days, it will automatically reboot. To reopen the device, the user will need to enter their PIN code.

The Verge writes about it.

Which Android devices will get the new feature?

The change will affect Android smartphones and tablets, but will not affect devices running Android Auto, TV, and Wear OS. It is worth noting that this is a regular reboot, not a factory reset. As a result, after the restart, the device enters the so-called Before First Unlock (BFU) mode: the data remains encrypted, and it is impossible to log in using biometrics until the PIN is entered.

The iPhone has a similar option with the "Inactivity Reboot" feature introduced in iOS 18.1. The device reboots automatically if it has not been unlocked for four days.

The publication has asked Google for additional clarification on when the Google Play services 25.14 update will become available and which devices will be able to use the auto-reboot feature. Usually, such updates are rolled out within one to two weeks.

There is currently no exact information on whether the device owner will receive a notification about the reason for the automatic restart. However, as a rule, Android smartphones already display a message on the screen with the PIN code after rebooting, informing you that you need to enter your passcode to fully unlock.

