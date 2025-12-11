A flying taxi called Valo was presented in Britain — when will flights be launched in London?

The Valo, an electric aircraft with vertical takeoff capabilities. Photo: Vertical Aerospace

The British company Vertical Aerospace presented the new electric aircraft Valo, which is designed for vertical takeoff and landing. In the future, it is planned to convert it into a flying taxi. Such flights are expected to launch in London by the end of this decade.

More information is available on the Vertical Aerospace website.

Valo and its features

Valo is an evolution of the VX4 prototype introduced in 2024. The new model has entirely redesigned aerodynamics; the wing and engine configurations were updated to increase flight efficiency.

The aircraft can reach a cruising speed of over 240 km/h. The company emphasizes that Valo is quieter and faster than its predecessor, and that its modular design allows it to carry six passengers instead of four.

Valo passenger cabin. Photo:Vertical Aerospace

The developers expect these machines to significantly reduce travel time between airports and city centers. Because it runs on electricity, Valo is expected to be quieter and less harmful to the environment than traditional helicopters.

Initially, the Valo service was positioned as premium. However, Vertical Aerospace expects that, as production increases, the cost of flights will decrease, making a ride in a flying taxi comparable in price to a regular taxi.

In addition to passenger flights, the Valo can be used for cargo delivery. The developer does not rule out the possibility of creating military modifications of the aircraft in the future. They plan to launch the Valo flying taxi in London first.

